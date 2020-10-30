Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

UK starts accelerated reviews for COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer - Bloomberg

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s health regulator has started accelerated reviews for COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is also conducting an expedited review of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, developed along with the University of Oxford, the report said here. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

