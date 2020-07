SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-most populous state will report more than 700 COVID-19 infections and as many as 13 deaths, local media reported on Thursday.

Authorities in Victoria state, which has been struggling to contain COVID-19 throughout July, said earlier this week the latest outbreak may have peaked.

The number of new cases will hit a daily record high on Thursday, however, The Herald Sun reported. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)