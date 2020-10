FILE PHOTO: A protective face mask is on display at a market, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Vienna, Austria October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria has recorded 1,346 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, APA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Daily cases have been rising since late June and have recently exceeded the March 26 record of 1,050, according to an online dashboard here by Austria's main public health body, the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).