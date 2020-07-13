Austrian drugstore dm sells coronavirus tests online

VIENNA, July 13 (Reuters) - One of Europe’s leading drugstore chains dm drogerie markt has begun selling tests for the novel coronavirus online for customers in Austria only, dm Austria said on Monday.

For 119 euros ($135.20), customers will receive a kit to take a saliva sample and secure packaging to send it to Austrian biotech company Novogenia GmbH, where it will be analysed.

The result will be delivered via email and an online access code within two to three days, dm Austria said in a statement, adding positive tests would be reported to Austrian health authorities who will contact anyone infected.

Austria, with a population of 8.9 million, has so far reported a relatively modest 18,877 infections from the coronavirus and 708 deaths.

Dm said it was responding to demand for an easy access test, which has been approved by the Austrian health ministry, and was selling it only online meindm.here to prevent infection.

“We are responding to the request of many customers to provide a low-threshold access to coronavirus testing,” dm Austria managing director Harald Bauer said in a statement.

Dm, one of Europe’s leading drug store chains, operates in Germany and eastern European countries, as well as Austria and generates sales of more than 10 billion euros annually.