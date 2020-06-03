Belgium to reopen businesses on June 8, borders on June 15

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - Belgium will allow almost all businesses to reopen on June 8, including cafes and bars, following its lockdown to combat the coronavirus, the country’s prime minister said on Wednesday, although social distancing measures will remain.

Belgium will reopen its borders on June 15. However, cultural activities will continue without any public until July 1, when cinemas and other cultural spaces can open with a maximum of 200 people, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes told a news conference.

“From June 8 everything will be allowed, with exceptions,” Wilmes said. Belgium imposed a coronavirus lockdown from March 18. (Reporting by Marine Strauss, editing by Robin Emmott)