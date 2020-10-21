Brazil's Bolsonaro says his government will not buy China's Sinovac vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on before delivering a statement to the media with U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien (not pictured) at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Facebook on Wednesday his government will not buy China’s Sinovac vaccine, after the health minister said on Tuesday that it would be included in the nation’s immunization program.

“It (the Sinovac vaccine) won’t be bought,” Bolsonaro said responding to a supporter who urged him not to buy the vaccine. The president said the issue would be clarified on Wednesday.