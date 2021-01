FILE PHOTO: Nurse Anderson Evangelista treats a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient at Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 56,648 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,171 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.