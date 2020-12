SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil will “quite likely” begin vaccinations to stem the coronavirus pandemic in January or February, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said in a Wednesday interview with CNN Brasil.

Pazuello said on Tuesday that Brazil had signed a letter of intent to receive 70 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer starting in January. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes)