SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 38,911 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,024 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America’s largest country to 15,184,790, and the official death toll to 422,340. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Peter Cooney)