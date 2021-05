SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 63,430 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,202 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America’s largest country to 15,145,879, and the official death toll to 421,316. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Dan Grebler)