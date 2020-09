FILE PHOTO: Doctor Luciana Haddad poses for a picture near a graffiti made in tribute to health workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 32,058 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 863 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 4.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 142,921, according to ministry data.