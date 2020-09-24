Brazil to join COVAX vaccine facility, earmarks $454 million

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will issue decrees laying the legal groundwork for Brazil to join the global COVID-19 vaccine partnership known as COVAX and earmarking 2.5 billion reais ($453.81 million) for securing vaccines via the facility, his office said on Thursday.

It said that the decrees will be issued in an extra edition of the official gazette, without specifying when it would be published. ($1 = 5.5089 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)