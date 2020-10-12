Cabinet agreed it was time to act in COVID crisis, says PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured) in Downing Street in London, Britain October 8, 2020. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top team of cabinet ministers agreed at a weekend meeting that the country was at a critical point in the coronavirus crisis and that it was important to act now, his spokesman said on Monday.

“Cabinet agrees that we’re at a critical point as we confront the second wave of the virus and it is important that we take steps to limit the spread of the virus,” the spokesman told reporters.