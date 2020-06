LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The number of people in Britain who have died after being confirmed to have COVID-19 has risen to 42,927, from 42,647 the day before, health officials said on Tuesday.

The increase includes 171 new deaths reported as of 1600 GMT on June 22, plus 109 deaths that occurred in April, May and June which had been reclassified as caused by COVID-19. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)