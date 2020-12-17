Wider area of England put under most stringent COVID restrictions

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gestures as he speaks during a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - A wider area of east and southeast England will be under the most stringent restrictions to tackle the rising number of COVID-19 infections, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, adding the measures would start on Saturday.

Saying that cases were rising and putting pressure on Britain’s health service, Hancock told parliament: “It is therefore necessary to apply tier 3 measures across a much wider area of the east and southeast of England.”