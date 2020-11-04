UK PM Johnson says will roll out COVID tests on scale never seen before

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference where he is expected to announce new restrictions to help combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 31, 2020. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would roll out new types of COVID-19 testing “on a scale never seen before” to stem the growing pandemic when a new lockdown in England expires on Dec. 2.

“At the expiry of this period on December 2 ... we will be rolling out across this country new types of testing on a scale never seen before,” Johnson told parliament.