UK social distancing rules could remain until autumn - The Times

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a social distancing sign outside Kings College amid a new lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Britain, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Social distancing norms in Britain could remain until the autumn under plans being considered by ministers, The Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The government's roadmap out of lockdown assumes people will have to wear masks and remain a metre apart of each other for months, the newspaper reported here.

Scientists believed the restrictions may need to go on until the end of the year, according to the report.