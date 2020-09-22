Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Parliament will debate coronavirus measures, says UK PM Johnson

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday parliament would be able to consider and debate the new measures put in place to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases early next week.

Trying to head off criticism from lawmakers, including some in his Conservative Party, that the government is introducing restrictions without consultation, Johnson told them: “Parliament should and will debate these issues and ... will make time early next week ... for a full debate on these measures.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up