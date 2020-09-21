England's pubs to close early to tackle COVID-19 rise - The Sun

FILE PHOTO: Gin and Tonic drinks sit on table at the Punch Tavern pub on Fleet Street in London, Britain March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Pubs in England will have to close at 10pm local time to tackle rising COVID-19 infections, and bars and restaurants could be shut completely in hard-hit areas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday, the Sun newspaper reported.

Shares in pub and restaurant operators slumped on Monday after Health Minister Matt Hancock said the hospitality sector could face greater restrictions.