England has reached limits of opening up economy with COVID-19 chief medical officer

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Friday the government has probably reached the limits of reopening the economy and society without creating a rising number of coronavirus infections.

“We all know that what we have to try and do is to get to the absolute edge of what we can do in terms of opening up society and the economy without getting to the point where the virus starts to take off again,” Whitty said at a news conference.

“We have probably reached near the limits, or the limits, of what we can do in terms of opening up society,” he added. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)