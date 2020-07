July 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Treasury and British Business Bank officials are reviewing access to state-backed loan schemes after the European Union relaxed state aid rules, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The report bit.ly/3f3zxwX, citing Treasury sources, said it was likely that UK firms rejected for emergency help under the EU's financial difficulty tests could reapply if the loan schemes were altered. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)