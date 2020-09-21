UK health minister says demand for COVID tests has reduced

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain September 20, 2020. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday the demand for COVID-19 tests had reduced after some people were denied tests because of what some officials said was a shortage of processing capability in laboratories.

“I’m glad to report ... that since last week when we debated, discussed the very sharp rise in demand ... that demand has come down somewhat and the pressures are a little lower on the testing system as a whole,” he told parliament.