Factbox: UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

LONDON (Reuters) - The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies across different countries and provinces.

Following are details on the lockdowns:

ENGLAND - Entire population of 56 million under varying degree of restrictions.

LEVEL 3 - “VERY HIGH” - around 1.5 million people

Household mixing banned. Pubs and bars close. Wedding receptions not permitted. Travel to or from the area should be avoided.

However, there are variations within level 3. For example, gyms are open in Lancashire but are closed in Liverpool. The reverse is the case for children’s soft play areas.

- Liverpool City Region - 1.5 million

- Lancashire - 1.2 million

LEVEL 2 - “HIGH” - around 16.14 million people

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.

- London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) - 9 million

- Manchester - 2.8 million

- Essex - 1.84 million

- Cheshire - 931,347

- Derbyshire, Warrington, Elmbridge, North East Derbyshire, Erewash, Chesterfield, Barrow-in-Furness, York.

LEVEL 1 - “MEDIUM” - The rest of England - around 38 million people.

Gatherings of more than six people banned, apart from some settings such as funerals and weddings. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.

SCOTLAND - 5.5 million

NATIONWIDE

Limit of a maximum of six people from two households meeting; takeways from pubs and restaurants allowed; accommodation may serve evening meals but no alcohol; weddings and funerals can continue, with alcohol served and a limit of 20 people; shops must reintroduce mitigations and 2 metre distancing with one-way systems.

CENTRAL BELT - around 3.4 million people

Pubs closed (except takeaways); cafes must shut at 6 p.m.; no group exercise classes or amateur sports practice; bowling alleys, casinos, pool and bingo halls all closed.

- Covers Ayrshire & Arran; Forth Valley; Greater Glasgow & Clyde; Lanarkshire; Lothian (including Edinburgh)

REST OF SCOTLAND - around 2.1 million people

Indoor hospitality must close at 6 p.m., with no sale of alcohol allowed; Outdoor premises can stay open until 10 p.m., including alcohol sales where licensed.

WALES: 3.15 million

Local restrictions already in force across the country.

Wales will impose a two-week “fire-break” lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers would have to stay at home to battle an accelerating second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

- People must stay at home, except for very limited purposes, such as for exercise.

- People must work from home wherever possible.

NORTHERN IRELAND - 1.9 million

Northern Ireland has imposed the strictest COVID-19 restrictions seen in the United Kingdom since early summer, closing schools for two weeks, restaurants for four weeks and leading neighbouring Ireland to respond by tightening curbs in bordering counties.

The closure will affect the entire hospitality sector, except takeaway and delivery services, and double the length of the October school break from one week to two.

Retail will remain open, but “close contact services” such as hairdressers and beauticians will be closed.