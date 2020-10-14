Bulgaria hits daily record for new COVID-19 cases

SOFIA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported 785 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a daily record for a fourth time in a week as infections keep rising, official data showed.

The Balkan country now has 25,774 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 923 deaths. A total of 1,307 people are hospitalised and 63 are in intensive care, data from the coronavirus information platform showed.

Health officials have urged people to wear protective face masks on public transport and in indoor spaces and to maintain social distancing to avoid the need for tougher restrictions. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Tom Hogue)