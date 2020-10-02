Canada says AstraZeneca submitted its COVID-19 candidate for authorization - statement

OTTAWA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada said on Friday that AstraZeneca is the first pharmaceutical company to submit its COVID-19 candidate vaccine for authorization, and that a rolling review would begin immediately in order to speed up the review process.

Canada’s Health Minister Patty Hajdu signed an order in September that allows “companies to submit safety and efficacy data and information as they become available” and accelerate the process, a statement said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)