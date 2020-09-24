Canada proposes three new benefits to help tackle coronavirus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough speaks during a sitting of the House of Commons, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government has formally proposed creating three new benefits to help people cope with coronavirus epidemic, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said on Thursday.

“The urgency of this cannot be overstated,” she told a news conference. The announcement could help assure crucial parliamentary support from the opposition New Democrats and thereby secure the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberal government.