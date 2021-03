March 16 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday updated its guideline to recommend use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 65 years and older.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said it had considered recent real-world effectiveness studies to inform this change in recommendation. (bit.ly/3thLc1Q) (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)