Healthcare
June 9, 2020 / 5:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong govt to lead $5 bln rescue package for Cathay Pacific

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 9 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd announced on Tuesday a recapitalisation plan worth HK$39 billion ($5.03 billion) led by the Hong Kong government to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will be issued HK$19.5 billion of preference shares, HK$1.95 billion of warrants and will provide a HK$7.8 billion bridging loan, Cathay said.

The pact also includes a HK$11.7 billion rights issue to existing shareholders, led by Swire Pacific Ltd and Air China Ltd , which had halted trading on Tuesday morning alongside Cathay, pending an announcement. ($1=HK$7.7502) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below