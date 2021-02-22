Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 7 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Feb. 21, compared with seven a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Monday.

All the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

There were also eight new asymptomatic patients, compared with six a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,842, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Beijing newsroom, writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

