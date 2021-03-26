China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, same as a day earlier

SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on March 25, in line with the previous day, the country’s national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 31 from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,147 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.