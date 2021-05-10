China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on May 9, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 18 from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,769, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.