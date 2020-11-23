China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The two local transmissions reported were in Shanghai.

The commission also reported 10 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with 11 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,442, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.