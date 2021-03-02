China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - China reported 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases on March 1, down from 19 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from 13 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,923, while the death toll remained at 4,636. (Reporting by Jing Wang and Andrew Galbraith; writing by Se Young Lee and Christopher Cushing)