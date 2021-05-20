China reports 12 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China reported 12 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 19, down from 14 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement one of the new cases was a local infection in northeastern Liaoning province. The other cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 13 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,920, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.