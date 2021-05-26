China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on May 25 vs 15 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for May 25, down from 15 a day earlier, its national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that one of the reported new cases was a local infection found in the southern province of Guangdong. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 13, down from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,019, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Wang Jing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)