China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People are seen in silhouette on a street on a winter day in Beijing, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Mainland China recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 24, down from 17 cases the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that seven of the new cases were imported. The seven locally transmitted cases all came from the northeastern province of Liaoning.

Additionally, 17 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec. 24, down from 19 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported a total of 86,913 coronavirus cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.