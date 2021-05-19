China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 22 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - China reported 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 18, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 13 from 20 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,908, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Jing Wang and Josh Horwitz; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)