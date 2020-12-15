China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wear face masks as they walk outside a bus terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 14, up from 16 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. An additional three locally transmitted cases were also reported, two in Heilongjiang province and one in Sichuan.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, not classified by China as confirmed cases, fell to eight from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 86,758. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.