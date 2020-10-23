China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen on a street during morning rush hour in Beijing, China, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 18 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 22, compared with 14 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday.

All 18 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 11 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 25 a day earlier.

As of Oct. 22, mainland China had 85,747 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.