Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on June 10 vs 21 day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, nine were local transmissions, up from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, China had a total of 91,359 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Jing Wang, Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up