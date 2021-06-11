China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on June 10 vs 21 day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, nine were local transmissions, up from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, China had a total of 91,359 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.