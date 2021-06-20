China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases versus 30 the day before

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man for nucleic acid testing in Xiangzhou district of Zhuhai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Guangdong province, China June 8, 2021. Picture taken June 8, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 19, down from 30 infections a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Sunday.

All new cases were imported infections from overseas, with 12 reported in the southern province Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 20 from 42 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,587 by the end of June 19, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.