China reports 5 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - China reported five new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 5, down from seven cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 7 from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,726, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Jing Wang and David Stanway; writing by Se Young Lee)

