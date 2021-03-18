China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs 4 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a middle school student during a mass nucleic acid testing in Xingtai, Hebei province, China January 6, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported six new mainland COVID-19 cases on March 17, up from four cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from 15 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.