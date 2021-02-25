China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Feb 24, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at nine, matching the total from a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,871, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)