China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

March 22 (Reuters) - China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on March 21, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, remained the same as the day earlier at eight.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.