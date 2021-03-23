China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a middle school student during a mass nucleic acid testing following a recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Xingtai, Hebei province, China January 6, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

(Reuters) - China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on March 22, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from eight cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.