China reports five new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported five new COVID-19 cases on March 14, down from 10 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,049, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Beijing Newswroom; Writing by Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)