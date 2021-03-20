China reports four new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Reuters) - China reported four new COVID-19 cases on March 19, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to eight from five cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,087, while the death toll remained at 4,636. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Laura Lin; editing by Jane Wardell)