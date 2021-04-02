China reports nine new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China reported nine new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 1, down from 16 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement four of the new cases were local infections reported in southwestern Yunnan province, where a new cluster of COVID-19 infections have emerged at the city of Ruili that borders Myanmar.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 20 from 42 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,226, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)