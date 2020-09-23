Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs. six a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 22, up from 6 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic infections also rose to 18 from 15 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reporting by Jing Wang and Andrew Galbraith; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

